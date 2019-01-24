(FOX Carolina) - Early morning showers will clear into sunshine by lunch. The weekend looks clear and chilly before another rain chance Tuesday.
The heaviest rain has ended this morning, but showers will linger through 6 AM before gradually drying out.
Expect a mostly sunny sky by late morning with a pleasant afternoon in the 40s and 50s. Friday will be a bit cooler as a reinforcing shot of cold air moves in, dropping highs into the upper 30s to upper 40s.
Friday night will be colder than normal for this time of year with a low of 25 degrees in the Upstate and 21 degrees for the mountains. Saturday and Sunday will bring sunshine but very chilly as temps stay in the 40s and low 50s for highs.
Our next rain chance will arrive Tuesday, which could lead to some snow for western North Carolina. Very cold air will settle in toward the middle of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.