Showers will begin Wednesday, but should clear out quickly as colder air moves in. Another round of rain comes Friday into the weekend.
Expect cloudy skies tonight with scattered showers and temps in the mid 30s to low 40s. Showers will be mainly in the Upstate during the morning Wednesday, then clear out for the afternoon with highs in the 50-55 range across the area with sunshine.
Wednesday night will be quite chilly with lows down to 29 in the mountains and 34 for the Upstate. Thursday will bring a mix of clouds and sun, but no rain during the day. Highs will be seasonably cool in the low to mid 50s.
Rain increases on Friday across the area. Most of the showers will be light, as the heavier rain is holding off with a system out to the west. Highs on Friday will be slightly milder near 60 degrees.
A quick moving system will sweep in on Saturday with some heavy downpours and possibly some gusty winds. Best chance will be during the daytime on Saturday, then skies will clear toward Sunday. There is a small chance for strong storms Saturday and we’ll keep you posted on how that evolves.
