Overnight we'll continue to see showers, with some rumbles of thunder not being ruled out. The risk for severe weather is low. A cold front will move across the area late tonight, with the threat for showers continuing, and watch for pockets of dense fog as well.. Lows will be in the low 50s for the Upstate, with low 40s in the mountains.
Showers linger early Sunday, it will be much cooler, with decreasing clouds through the day with increasing sunshine through the day. Highs will be near 60, with near 50 in the mountains, but feeling colder with a N-NE wind.
Sunday night looks dry and cold with lows in the low 30s, with mid 20s in the mountains.
Monday looks dry and cold, with highs only near 50, with mid 40s in the mountains. Monday night brings increasing clouds with lows in the 30s, 20s in the mountains. Tuesday a system will scoot to our south perhaps giving some showers to the Upstate, it stays dry in the mountains. Highs will be in the low 50s. Tuesday night will be dry, but cold with lows in the 30s.
Wednesday through Friday, Christmas Eve, looks dry with temperatures running a little bit above average. In The 50s for highs with lows in the 20s and 30.
As of now, Christmas Day looks dry and mild with highs in the 60s. It's still a week away, so things can change between now and then.
