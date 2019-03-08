(FOX Carolina) - Showers linger over the next few days, with temperatures warming up to spring-like levels by Sunday afternoon!
Today stays cool and cloudy, with rain becoming widespread in the afternoon. Highs stay chilly, only reaching the 40s to lower 50s.
Due to a small pocket of high elevation colder air, a winter weather advisory continues for Mitchell, Yancey, and McDowell counties until 1 PM today for the wintry weather potential. Isolated areas could see some accumulation of ice and/or snow.
Showers linger overnight, but become lighter, and leaves just a few spots of light rain for Saturday along with an overcast sky. Highs will be warm to around 58 for the Upstate and 53 in the mountains. It won’t be a perfect day to get outside, but there will be some dry time.
Heavy showers and a few t-storms are possible early Sunday morning. There will be a significant severe weather threat to our west, but storms should weaken across our area. Remain weather aware regardless! We should clear out slowly Sunday afternoon with highs near 70, feeling like the impending spring season!
Also, keep in mind that we "spring forward" this weekend, so make sure to turn your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed on Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.