Brighter days lie ahead before more unsettled conditions move in for Friday and parts of the weekend.
Hail has been reported across northeast GA with storms this afternoon. Hail and gusty winds will be the main threats for the next few hours.
Scattered showers and storms will weaken after sunset this evening, leaving a gradually clearing sky overnight with lows dropping into the 40s an 50s.
Wednesday and Thursday bring lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s. Clouds increase late in the day Thursday, but rain will hold off!
Friday will be increasingly warm and humid, and at least isolated showers or storms will become possible in the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms could become strong, but for now no major severe weather is expected.
Saturday looks decent with a few passing showers, but Sunday looks to bring widespread rain and thunderstorm potential. For now, severe storms look possible, but we’ll fine tune the forecast over the next few days.
