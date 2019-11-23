Rain will exit later this evening which will be followed by a milder sunnier Sunday with some gusty wind in the high elevations of western North Carolina.
Most rain should move out of the area between 7 and 8 PM. Afterwards, expect patchy fog and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Expect more sunshine Sunday and highs in the 50s to near 60 with a brisk west to northwest wind at 5-15 mph.
Gusts up to 50 mph are possible in elevations above 3500 feet where a Wind Advisory is in effect for those spots in Yancey, Mitchell and McDowell Counties midnight through noon Sunday.
Temperatures will stay on the mild side Monday through Wednesday with highs in the 60s for most.
Showers become possible along an approaching front Wednesday, which could mean some less than ideal travel conditions.
Worse weather expected in the northeast with strong wind and snow showers possible.
All should stay quiet Thanksgiving and Black Friday with highs in the 50s both days and decent sunshine.
Rain becomes possible again next weekend, but it's too early to tell when exactly it will move through.
