Dry weather will continue Wednesday, ahead of rain for Christmas Eve! Some snow is possible in the mountains for Thursday night into Christmas Day!
Expect mostly clear skies tonight with a low of 35 for the Upstate and 30 in the mountains. Wednesday will bring partly cloudy skies and high in the 50s! Great weather for doing some last minute shopping or looking at lights!
Thursday will begin with clouds, then rain will push in through the day! Heavy downpours are possible for Christmas Eve afternoon ahead of clearing for that night. Some snow will develop in the mountains, but Upstate looks to dry out with only a small chance for a few late evening flurries.
Friday looks sunny and chilly! Highs on Christmas Day will warm to only 32-42 area-wide!!
