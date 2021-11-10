Showers are on the way for Thursday, ahead of some cooler air this weekend!
Tonight will bring increasing clouds and temps in the 40s.
Showers push in through Thursday with temps remaining in the 60s. Best chance for heavier downpours will come with a cold front Thursday night into Friday morning. An isolated t-storm is possible, but severe weather threat is very low.
Rain clears out fast, leading to dry conditions by Friday afternoon with highs in the 60s.
Saturday will be a cool day in the 50s with occasional clouds. Another system will dive in Sunday to drop temperatures a bit more and perhaps bring a few snow showers to the higher terrain!
