Good morning everyone! Grab the rain gear this morning because rain continues to fall across the region. We have a brief window of dry time before a potential wintry mix which could cause ice returns for Mid-Week.
The rain is starting to gradually end late this morning and temperatures are falling through the 40s and 50s. We will start to have drying conditions from the rain this afternoon, even seeing a few bursts of sunshine. However it will stay breezy with winds possibly gusting over 30 mph.
Tonight looks quiet, clear, and colder with lows around and below freezing across the region.
Tuesday will be sunny and cool with highs in the lower 50s for the Upstate and middle 40s for the Mountains before temperatures plummet into the 20s and 30s for overnight lows.
The next system we'll watch closely will arrive Wednesday. At this point it looks like there could be a period of freezing rain for part of the Upstate Wednesday morning. As of now, the best chance of ice accumulation will happen around and north of the I-85 line, favoring the eastern Upstate and points north. This will create treacherous travel Wednesday, so plan ahead. While temperatures warm later in the day Wednesday the wintry mix should transition over to all rain.
Thursday through Saturday looks dry with sunshine and highs in the lower 50s for the Upstate with mid 40s in the mountains. Lows will be in the low 30s for the Upstate and mid to upper 20s for the Mountains. Another brief round of showers comes Sunday.
