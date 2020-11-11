Grab the umbrella before you head out the door, soggy weather is expected for these next few days.
Tropical flow from the Gulf of Mexico and a cold front to our northwest will aid in heavy rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms happening now going through Thursday.
1" to 4" of rain will be possible through the duration of this event. Flooding will be a problem with all this rain for most of the Mountains and portions of the Upstate.
Ponding out on area roads and visibility reduction will also be a factor. Drive careful, take your time and never drive through flooded roadways.
Any thunderstorms that develop could go strong, so stay weather aware.
We will welcome in Friday and the weekend with drier conditions and sunshine. Temperatures will be a mix of 60s and 70s.
