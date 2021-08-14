More rain and storms linger in the forecast for the days ahead, with all eyes on the tropics as Fred and Grace could bring more rain to the Carolinas.
For the overnight hours there could still be a few showers and T-Storms. It will be mild and muggy with lows near 70 in the Upstate and mid to upper 60s for the mountains.
Sunday begins with temperatures in the 60s to around 70 degrees, and as a cold front stalls nearby, more rain and storms are expected to develop. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with highs in the mid-80s for the Upstate and low 80s in the mountains. At night lows will be in the 60s.
For much of next week tropical moisture will stream in from the remnants of Fred. A stalled out boundary will be the focus for very heavy rain at times, with a flash flood potential through the middle of the week, and possible landslides in the mountains too. Temperatures will only be in the low 80s Monday through Wednesday for the Upstate and mid to upper 70s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 60s to around 70.
The tropical influence will start to wind down by Friday into the weekend with warming temperatures. Highs return to the mid and upper 80s in the Upstate and hold in the 80s for the mountains.
We also continue to watch Tropical Storm Grace as the storm moves into the Lesser Antilles. The current track brings the threat of rain, wind, and storm surge to south Florida around the middle of next week. We'll watch the developments to see if a Carolinas impact becomes possible after that.
