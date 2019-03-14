Rain chances ramp up for the end of the week! Showers should be out by Friday night, leaving a completely dry weekend for a change!
Showers will push in overnight, with isolated t-storms in western North Carolina after midnight. Expect lows in the upper 50s with a good chance for rain to start the day on Friday. Showers will push out by Friday afternoon and breezy conditions will take over. We’ll see clear skies for Friday night and the weekend.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across the area, which is right on par with normal for this time of year. St. Patrick’s Day Sunday will be sunny as well, with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.
Next week we’ll continue the sunny stretch and near-normal temps! A cold push of air may impact us toward late week.
