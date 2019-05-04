(FOX Carolina) - The chance for rain will linger into Sunday as a front moves through. Expect cooler temps for Sunday afternoon, then drier weather to start the work week.
Scattered showers and isolated t-storms will linger into the overnight, leaving the beginning of Sunday a bit soggy.
By the afternoon it will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s for Cinco De Mayo! Rain chances should go down to about 20% by your late afternoon and evening festivities.
Skies should clear completely for Sunday night.
Mostly dry and warm conditions will continue into next week, with highs in the 80s. The next chance for showers begins on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.