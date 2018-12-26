Rain is back in the forecast for late Thursday into Friday! We’ll see lulls, but there is a chance for rain for most days leading up to 2019.
A Flood Watch has been issued for Thursday evening through Saturday morning. 2-4 inches of rainfall will be possible, and that could cause issues with road flooding, along with rising creeks/streams.
The rest of this evening and tonight should be mostly clear and dry with lows dropping to 32 in the mountains and 37 in the Upstate. Clouds will build in through the day on Thursday, along with isolated showers. Highs will stay chilly in the 40s area-wide.
Heavier, more widespread rain will arrive Thursday night into Friday morning, so plan on some extra time for the AM commute. Heaviest rain will fall before noon Friday, then should taper off from west to east through the afternoon. Isolated t-storms are possible, with heavy rain posing the greatest threat. Highs will be mild in the 60s.
Saturday is looking mostly dry right now, but moisture will surge back in for Sunday and New Year’s Eve, bringing off and on rain.
Models show a drying and cooling trend into 2019.
