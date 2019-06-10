Scattered to widespread showers will move through this evening as flooding remains possible after such a soggy stretch of weather.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Buncombe, Henderson, McDowell, Polk, Rutherford, Yancey & Mitchell Counties until 9 PM.
A Flood Warning is in effect for McDowell County mainly concerning Lake James and surrounding areas until 9 PM.
Most of the rain should be out of the area by 9-10 PM. The rest of the night will bring gradual clearing and lows in the upper 50s to middle 60s.
That will be followed by more sunshine Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s in the mountains and lower and middle 80s in the Upstate.
Temperatures take a substantial nose dive on Wednesday thanks to a weak disturbance from the southeast combined with moisture from the Atlantic will bring highs down to the upper 60s to near 70.
It'll also come with spotty showers to the Upstate with a few also reaching the mountains.
We'll break out of that pattern by Thursday which will mean more sunshine and highs in the middle and upper 70s in the mountains and lower and middle 80s in the Upstate.
This weekend is looking fairly decent with highs reaching the middle and upper 80s in the Upstate and lower 80s in the mountains.
Spotty to scattered showers return to the area Sunday and likely will continue into next Monday.
