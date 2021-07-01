Rain chances increase for Thursday, especially in the mountains. Rain becomes widespread on Friday ahead of some beautiful, less muggy weather over the holiday weekend.
Hot and muggy weather takes over today, starting in the 60s and reaching the 80s to near 90 degrees. Storms will develop in the higher terrain toward mid-afternoon and linger into the evening, with a few showers/storms as the sun sets in the Upstate. Heavy rain is the primary threat, though frequent lightning can't be ruled out.
Friday will start with some rain, and end with some PM storms mainly south of I85. Expect highs to be cooler because of the cloud cover and rain, with afternoon temps in the 70s to near 80 for most spots.
Friday night will be pleasant with lows in the 60s and clearing skies.
Saturday expect a breeze out of the north and pleasant summer temperatures! Highs will warm to 84 in the Upstate and 79 in the mountains under sunny skies and low humidity!
Saturday night will be cool and clear for fireworks and cookouts, expect lows to drop into the 50s and low 60s!
Sunday will bring sunny skies and highs in the 80s area-wide. A perfect day for the lake or pool. Dry conditions will prevail for fireworks and all your evening plans, with the next round of rain expected toward the middle of next week.
