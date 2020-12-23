Rain moves in for Thursday, with cold air behind it for Christmas Eve night and Christmas Day! Sunny weather will dominate this weekend.
Expect some light rain overnight tonight in the mountains, but the heavier downpours won’t arrive til after 8AM for Upstate areas. Best chance for rain will be between 10AM and 3PM, then the heaviest rain will push eastward. A few strong storms are possible, but the best chance for that will be well to our east.
Thursday night will bring some mountain snow and possibly even a flying flurry in the Upstate, mainly north of I85 as the cold air moves in. Expect sunny and dry conditions for Christmas Day with highs in the 30-38 range and breezy!
The weekend will be mostly sunny with slowly warming temperatures. We’ll get back to the 50s for highs by Sunday and keep that around for next week. Rain chances look low until middle of next week into possibly New Year’s Eve.
