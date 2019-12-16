Rain is on the way for Tuesday, with cold air behind it! It will be several degrees colder than normal for Wednesday through Friday.
Expect showers to push in late tonight, mainly after 2AM. Rain could be heavy at times, especially during the AM commute on Tuesday, so give yourself extra time to get to work and school. Showers will push out toward lunchtime. Highs will still manage to warm up into the 60s for many spots before the cold air takes over Tuesday night!
Tuesday night will bring lows in the mid 30s for the Upstate and around 30 degrees for the mountains. Through Wednesday it will be sunny and chilly with highs struggling to make 50.
Cooler than normal temps will dominate the rest of the week, then we’ll be watching for possible rain over the upcoming weekend. Models are split on whether we will see widespread rain or hardly anything, so stay tuned as the forecast evolves!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.