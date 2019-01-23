After soaking rain overnight into Thursday, we’ll see clearing skies and more wintry temps to end the week. Weekend looks clear and chilly before another rain chance Tuesday.
Tonight rain will build in from the west. One to two inches of rain will fall, with the heaviest arriving toward midnight. Expect showers to linger overnight with lows in the 40s. A few snow showers will be possible along the Tennessee border early Thursday morning before drier air completely takes over.
Expect mostly sunny skies by late Thursday morning, with a pleasant afternoon in the 40s and 50s. Friday will be a bit cooler as a reinforcing shot of cold air moves in. Highs will warm into the upper 30s to upper 40s.
Friday night will be colder than normal for this time of year with a low of 25 in the Upstate and 21 for the mountains. Saturday and Sunday will bring sunshine but very chilly temps in the 40s and low 50s for highs.
Our next rain chance will arrive Tuesday, which could lead to some snow for western North Carolina. Very cold air will settle in toward the middle of next week.
