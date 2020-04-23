The risk of severe weather today has lowered but could ramp up for Saturday afternoon.
Scattered showers will continue this afternoon with temperatures in the 50s, possibly reaching the 60s in some spots. The latest outlook keeps the southern and western fringes of our area in a low risk of severe weather, but most of the region has been removed from any severe weather concerns.
Everyone should continue to remain weather aware, but the overall message is the severe weather threat looks lower and lower.
Behind this front on Friday, a clearing sky and a warmer afternoon is expected wit highs well into the 70s, nearing 80 degrees.
Another round of showers and storms moves in for Saturday, and some storms could become severe in the afternoon and early evening hours. We’ll be watching the weekend, but just know that Saturday could be stormy, while Sunday looks drier for being outside.
