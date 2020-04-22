Severe storms are possible, though look a bit less likely, for this afternoon and evening. Another round of storms could move through Saturday.
Rain will continue this morning with temperatures generally in the 50s. While it will be locally heavy at times, there's just a minor flood concern with most areas being able to handle the rain rates.
This afternoon, assuming at least *some* air recovery/warming can occur in the far southern Upstate, there will be a risk of stronger storms developing out of Georgia. The severe weather threat looks highest for areas of the extreme southern Upstate toward the Midlands. Damaging winds and a possible tornado are the main threats, assuming storms are able to form.
Everyone should continue to remain weather aware, but the overall message is the severe weather threat looks lower.
The severe threat should end this evening, but a few more showers are possible overnight as the actual cold front moves through. Behind this front on Friday, a clearing sky and a warmer afternoon is expected wit highs well into the 70s, nearing 80 degrees.
Another round of showers and storms moves in for Saturday, but the severe threat isn’t well defined at this time as ingredients may be slightly out of phase. We’ll be watching the weekend, but just know that Saturday could be stormy, while Sunday looks drier for being outside.
