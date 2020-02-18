Rain is likely tonight ahead of a cold front which is set to move through tomorrow. This will bring cold air to the area, and combine with Gulf moisture Thursday which could result in some snow for the mountains and even parts of the Upstate!
Expect widespread rain, and perhaps a few thunderstorms tonight which should weaken and dry up by Wednesday morning.
The rest of the day Wednesday will be mostly dry and cloudy with highs in the lower and middle 50s.
Most of Wednesday night will be dry with lows reaching the middle 30s to near 40 by Thursday morning ahead of our potential winter weather maker.
Safe to say the mountains will likely experience some brief light rain Thursday morning but mostly snow the rest of the day resulting in some accumulations in western North Carolina.
As of now for the Upstate, it looks like cold rain will begin Thursday during the morning. As that cools the atmosphere down, a switch over to snow or a rain/snow mix is possible by the afternoon/evening for parts of western South Carolina/NE Georgia.
It could very well end up being similar to what happened a couple Saturdays ago as some light accumulations resulted in the Upstate on mainly grassy and elevated surfaces.
There's still a lot of uncertainty between our various forecast models primarily with the timing of precipitation and the amount of it.
Either could alter the forecast immensely and even be the difference for the Upstate seeing all rain and seeing some snow.
That's why it's important to stay attune to the latest forecast over the next 36 hours as it might very well change a lot during that time.
After Thursday's precipitation, things cool down a lot Thursday night into he 20s, which could result in some slick spots on area roads Friday morning.
We'll rebound nicely over the weekend with highs returning to the 50s to near 60 with our next batch of rain returning late Sunday into next Monday.
