Rain will arrive through the overnight, and become heavy toward the morning commute.
The heaviest rain for the mountains looks to fall between 5AM-9AM, while the Upstate could see it a bit later, toward 7AM-NOON.
A few rumbles of thunder will be possible during the afternoon, mainly south of I85, then clearing is expected Friday evening.
A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the entire area from Thursday night through Saturday morning with up to 2-4 inches of rain expected which could lead to localized flooding especially in low-lying areas and locations near rivers and streams.
Additionally, a WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the mountains Thursday through Friday for 40+ mph wind gusts especially for elevations above 3500 feet.
As of now, Sunday will bring scattered showers to the area, which will become more isolated heading into Monday.
A final round of rain will push through New Years Day Tuesday, which will diminish to isolated showers Wednesday, followed by drier air by the end of next week.
