Two batches of rain will move through the area over the next few days. The first of which that will happen tonight into Tuesday morning, and the second Wednesday night into Thursday.
Expect scattered showers this evening and tonight with the higher likelihood being south of I-85 after 9 PM with lows in the middle to upper 40s.
An additional line of showers and possibly a thunderstorm will push into the mountains from the west late tonight into early Tuesday morning.
It will then move through the Upstate throughout the morning and early afternoon before exiting during the afternoon with highs in the 60s.
We'll then get a breather from the rain during the day Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower and middle 60s.
A stray shower or two is possible Wednesday, but most of that rain should hold off until after sunset.
Scattered to widespread rain is likely to continue Wednesday night and most of Thursday before moving out Friday morning.
Thursday's rain is likely to be a much colder one with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
A brief rain/snow mix will then be possible Thursday night in the higher elevations, but most precipitation this week should fall as rain.
That will leave us in a sunnier drier pattern beginning Friday and lasting through the weekend and early next week as temperatures remain mild.
