Rain will be likely through Sunday night as the remnants of Delta move through the southeast. Severe storms will be possible on Sunday afternoon, before some clearing for next week.
Tonight expect some heavy downpours with lows in the 60s. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible too.
Sunday will bring morning showers, then some heavier rain late day. Expect highs in the low to mid 70s, with the best chance for severe weather coming late afternoon.
By Monday we’ll see warming temps and more sunshine. Highs will get into the 80s early in the week before a cold front drops temperatures this upcoming weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.