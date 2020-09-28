Big changes come Tuesday with a cold front's approach, tapping into plenty of moisture. We'll see widespread showers and a few thunderstorms, with a chance for localized flooding in areas of downpours. High temperatures will be in the low 70s for the Upstate and upper 60s for the mountains.
Low temperatures tumble into Wednesday morning with mid 50s for the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains. Showers will linger briefly on Wednesday morning with drier conditions later in the day. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
It's looking dry Thursday into the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s for the Upstate and 60s for the mountains. With the cooler temperatures late in the week, expect the overnight lows to drop into the 40s for everyone toward the weekend mornings. A few places in the mountains could see lows in the 30s.
