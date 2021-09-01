Happy Wednesday! We welcome you to the second half of the work-week. Ida leaves behind rain and breezy conditions today, but improving weather is expected tomorrow and for the rest of the week. We break down the forecast below.
Today starts with scattered rain and a strong breeze, gusting up to 20 mph at times. While much of the day will break into periods of showers and peaks of sun, isolated storms could pop up towards the afternoon as the last of Ida moves out. High temperatures stay cooler today, in the 70s to lower 80s.
Tonight dries and clears out which will lead to cooler temperatures. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s area-wide.
Tomorrow and Friday brings plentiful sunshine, and comfortable temperatures near or just below average for this time of year, in the 70s and 80s. The sunny skies stretches through the Labor day weekend! High temperatures will heat back up into the 80s to lowers 90s. Sunday could bring a few isolated showers, but most will stay dry. Nights and early mornings should stay cooler and more comfortable in the 50s and 60s.
Labor Day Monday expect to see sunshine with hot temperatures returning. The middle 80s for highs in the mountains and lower 90s in the Upstate. A great day to be outside to celebrate the unofficial end of summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.