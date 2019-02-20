(FOX Carolina) - Overcast and cold today, with scattered rain at times. Showers become light in the afternoon, but heavier downpours return to the Carolinas tonight.
A Winter Storm WARNING is in effect for Yancey, Mitchell & McDowell Counties through NOON, with a Winter Weather ADVISORY for Transylvania, Henderson, Buncombe, and the mountains of Polk and Rutherford counties. Roads could be slick at times in these areas, along with possible power outages as ice hangs on power lines and trees.
Scattered showers linger for the day, with temperatures only reaching the 30s to near 40 degrees. A strong breeze builds in from the northeast, keeping the cold and dreary feel to the air.
Pockets of heavier rain and possible thunder move back in overnight, and lingers into the first half of Thursday. Highs warm up into the 50s and lower 60s. More spotty rain and cool temperatures build into the southeast on Friday, with highs in the 50s.
Our final disturbance comes this weekend, pushing scattered showers through the area Saturday and finally out of here by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures soar to 70 on Sunday after a chilly Saturday in the 50s.
Dry, comfortable weather begins next week in the 50s and 60s, though spotty showers may return by Tuesday.
