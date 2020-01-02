Rain will continue through the end of the week, with temperatures cooling down into this weekend. Some mountain snow is even possible on Saturday evening!
Rain will be off and on through Thursday night, with some heavier downpours expected in the mountains. Showers will be ongoing into Friday, slowly become more isolated toward the evening. Pockets of heavy rain are likely as the cold front moves through late Friday afternoon. Highs will be very mild in the 60s.
Clearing skies are expected for the Upstate on Saturday, while the mountains will still be dealing with some clouds and showers. By Saturday night a few snowflakes could fall before all the moisture is out in the mountains. Expect sunshine area-wide on Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s.
