Widespread wet weather continues today and tomorrow, but generally clears over the weekend as cooler temps settle in.
Expect a mild day today, with highs in the 60s area-wide. Rain will be off and on, but the heaviest downpours will come tonight into tomorrow AM. Severe and winter threats look low at this time, but some heavy rain is certainly a good possibility. 1-3” will be possible, with the highest amounts the father west you live.
A Flood Watch is in effect for the western mountains, and include the higher elevations of Oconee and Pickens counties until Friday afternoon.
Skies clear toward Friday evening, with lows dropping into the 20s and 30s.
Conditions should remain generally dry and cool through the weekend as it looks now, though the coast and midlands could see some Saturday showers late in the day. A slow warm-up is in store for next week with general sunshine, though a quick local burst of showers becomes possible on Monday.
