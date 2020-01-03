Rain will continue through the end of the week, with temperatures cooling down this weekend. Some mountain snow is even possible on Saturday evening, while most areas clear.
Spotty, light showers and isolated fog this morning will intensify into heavier rain in the afternoon as highs reach the middle to lower 60s. Expect the rain to break apart somewhat overnight, with some isolated pockets of wet weather lasting into early Saturday morning.
Clearing skies are expected for the Upstate on Saturday, while the mountains will still be dealing with some clouds and showers. The wind will pick up, becoming gusty throughout the day. By Saturday night a few snowflakes could fall before all the moisture is out in the mountains, with light accumulations along the high peaks. Expect sunshine area-wide on Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s.
