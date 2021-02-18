Happy Thursday! This morning was a soaker with heavy rain, a few rumbles of thunder at times and even some sleet and freezing rain. The good news is, the wintry weather is all rain now as our temperatures are above the freezing point and any ice accumulations will have a chance to melt this afternoon.
Rain will linger and be scattered throughout the area for the rest of today with highs in middle and upper 30s region-wide and breezy conditions at times. Still watch out for some slick spots and ice, especially in the Mountains. Mitchell, McDowell and Yancey counties are still under a Winter Storm Warning for ice potential. Refreezing on surfaces which have standing water will be possible tonight as low temperatures drop below freezing for the mountains.
It begins to dry out late tonight, with some sunshine on Friday. Over the weekend, sunshine will stick around and temperatures will warm into the 40s and 50s.
