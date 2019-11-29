We've got an overall good weekend ahead, but some rain will push through Saturday night, and possibly lead to some mountain snow Monday.
Tonight will bring increasing clouds and lows in the middle and upper 40s.
Expect more clouds than sunshine Saturday with highs near 60 with the off chance at a late day shower in the mountains.
Rain will move through primarily after 10 PM, and push out by 10 AM Sunday, which will lead to a decent, albeit a bit breezy, day with highs in the 60s.
On the back side of this system, moisture from the northwest will lead to some snow from Sunday night through Monday night in western North Carolina.
Some higher elevations along the TN/NC line could even experience a few inches of the white stuff while others see flurries to a dusting.
The Upstate during this time will see highs in the 50s accompanied by a brisk breeze.
The rest of next week will bring highs in the 50s to near 60 followed by a small chance for showers Friday.
