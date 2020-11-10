Rain moves in today, and lasts through early Thursday thanks to tropical moisture from Eta coming out of the Gulf, and a cold front pushing across the country to enhance the conditions to embrace downpours. Warmer than usual temperatures build in with this system, but will cool back down after the system passes by the weekend.
Grab the rain gear today as we'll see increasing tropical moisture and showers through the day. It starts in the 50s and 60s, and reaches the lower 70s for the Upstate and upper 60s for the mountains. Tonight, showers continue with a few thunderstorms possible, and lows in the 60s.
A cold front approaching from the north and west will arrive during the middle of the week, and combine with tropical moisture from Eta. That will bring numerous showers and storms Wednesday into Thursday morning, with pockets of very heavy rainfall. Highs will be in the 70s.
A general 1 to 3 inches of rain will fall across the Upstate and mountains with a few 4 inch amounts possible. We will monitor for isolated flooding.
Thursday afternoon into Friday look to dry out briefly, but there could still be showers over the weekend as the remnants of Eta hang around. Temperatures during this time will cool back to seasonal normals in the low to mid-60s.
