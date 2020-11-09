We're seeing more clouds on this Monday and expect mostly cloudy skies this evening with temperatures falling from the 70s into the 60s. Overnight expect mostly cloudy skies and lows in the low 60s with upper 50s in the mountains.
On Tuesday grab the rain gear as we'll see increasing tropical moisture and showers through the day with highs in the lower 70s for the Upstate and highs in the upper 60s for the mountains. Tuesday night showers continue with a few thunderstorms too and lows in the 60s.
A cold front approaching from the north and west will arrive during the middle of the week, combined with tropical moisture from Eta will bring numerous showers and storms Wednesday into Thursday morning. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 60s.
A general 1 to 3 inches of rain will fall across the Upstate and mountains with a few 4 inch amounts possible
The forecast the next few days is still up in the air and will likely change. Keep the rain gear handy!
There could still be showers over the weekend as the remnants of Eta hang around.
Temperatures will cool a bit into the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.