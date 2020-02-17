After beautiful weather throughout Monday, rain looms for Tuesday. Another lighter round of rain is possible Thursday, with a wintry mix for portions of the mountains.
Monday night will bring back cloudy skies and a few isolated showers.
Scattered showers push in Tuesday, mainly after noon. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible, but we aren’t expecting a flooding situation. Around an inch of rain will be possible.
A few rumbles of thunder are possible Tuesday night as the front moves through, along with heavier downpours.
Some rain will linger into Wednesday, before tapering off during the afternoon. Highs will remain near 60!
Conditions cool down on Thursday, with a front moving through. Expect a couple light showers in the Upstate and possibly a wintry mix in the mountains. Highs will be chilly in the 40s.
If temperatures profiles or moisture were to change slightly, we could be looking at a better chance for Upstate snow/wintry mix. So we’ll stay on top of any developments.
