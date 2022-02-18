The rain and storms are gone, now we're looking at clearing skies, with breezy and cooler conditions today. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s for the Upstate, with only near 50 degrees in the mountains. Winds will gust over 30 mph at times in the mountains.
Tonight, skies clear and it gets cold, with lows in the low 20s in the Upstate, and mid 20s in the mountains.
The weekend is looking nice, but on the cooler side, with highs near 60 both Saturday and Sunday, low 50s in the mountains. At night we'll see lows in the 20s and 30s. Next week we get into a more of a springlike pattern, with highs in the 60s, even some low 70s with increasing rain chances Monday, Presidents Day.
Rain chances increase more through the midweek time period.
