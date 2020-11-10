For this evening make sure you grab the rain gear because we are seeing patchy drizzle and light rain. Temperatures this evening will be in the 60s and 70s.
Overnight the tropical flow from the southeast will get stronger with heavier showers and a few T-Storms are possible overnight. Expect lows in the 60s.
On Wednesday, Veterans Day, we'll see cloudy skies with numerous showers and a few T-Storms. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. Moisture from Eta will continue to flow into the Upstate with more showers and T-Storms Wednesday night and Thursday morning. There could be some localized flooding in places. We could see 1 to 3 inches of rain the next few days. Lows will be in the 60s with highs in the 70s for Thursday.
Friday will begin with temperatures in the 60s with some 50s in the mountains. We'll see partly cloudy and drier conditions Friday with highs in the 70s.
The weekend looks a bit cooler with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees. A slight chance of showers are possible Saturday with a 40% chance on Sunday. We'll see highs in the 60s with with lows in the 50s and a few upper 40s in the mountains.
