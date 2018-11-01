Rain chances return to the area through the end of the week, with clearing and cooling this weekend.
A wind advisory is in effect until 2 AM Friday for Graham, Swain, northern Jackson, Haywood, Madison, Yancey, and Mitchell counties. In these areas and especially in the high elevations, expect wind gusts to approach 50 mph at times!
Slowly increasing clouds today won't keep temperatures down, expect highs to reach the 60s to low 70s. Much of the day stays dry, but spotty rain begins in the mountains around midday, and becomes most likely across the entire area by late afternoon and tonight, swinging through fairly quickly and reducing to just a few spotty showers by 9 or 10 pm.
More spotty rain and possibly a few thunderstorms will move through Friday, with highs in the 60s, but again quickly exit to the east by late Friday evening.
The weekend brings the time change as Daylight Saving Time ends, so remember to set your clocks back one hour on Saturday night. Both weekend days look dry and sunny, but cooler as highs reach the upper 50s in the mountains and middle 60s in the Upstate.
Next week begins with a stray shower or two on Monday, and maybe patches of drizzle here and there, but for the most part will be dry and cloudy. Tuesday (Election Day) is when our next system arrives. Expect to keep an umbrella handy as both rain and thunderstorms return to the area.
