Rain is likely tonight, before sunnier and cooler weather settles in for the weekend.
Expect showers, with some pockets of heavy rain, through 2-3AM. Skies will clear for Friday morning with temps in the 45-50 range. Through the day it will be mostly sunny with highs back into the 60s.
Friday evening will be chilly in the 50s for high school football, and downright cold for Saturday morning in the 30s and 40s. It will be a beautiful day on Saturday, but highs will likely stay in the 50s area-wide.
Sunday will start with a near-freeze in the Upstate with a low of around 33. The mountains will get into the 20s! Sunny skies will dominate most of the day with highs in the 40s for the mountains and mid 50s in the Upstate.
Sunday night into Monday morning we could see a few rain/snow showers in the mountains, mainly along the TN border. After that, the weather settles down with sunny skies through much of next week.
