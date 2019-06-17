Some rain will linger overnight, with potential for some lightning and occasional gusty winds. Storm activity will diminish toward daybreak.
Tuesday will start mostly dry and cloudy with highs reaching the lower and middle 80s by midday.
Thunderstorms will develop shortly after lunch time in the mountains and become scattered to widespread into the Upstate during the late afternoon and evening.
A couple of storms could contain damaging wind gusts and large hail.
A few stragglers are possible Tuesday night, but safe to say everything should be out of here by Wednesday morning.
Wednesday looks drier by comparison with a stray shower or storm possible with highs in the middle and upper 80s.
Another system will pass through on Thursday which will re-up our afternoon thunderstorm count.
Good news is that that will leave us much drier heading into Friday into next week as highs stay near 90 degrees in the Upstate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.