Rain is likely to move in throughout the night and continue into a good chunk of Monday and Tuesday.
As showers push in, expect low temperatures to be in the middle 40s by daybreak Monday.
Expect on and off showers, and perhaps a few heavy downpours Monday with highs staying in the 50s.
We'll get a little break from rain during the first half of Tuesday, during which time, temperatures will rise back into the 60s.
Another round of rain, some heavy, along with a few thunderstorms late Tuesday into Tuesday night.
A leftover shower or two is possible Wednesday, but overall that day should be dry with some sunshine and highs in the 70s to near 80.
Expect more and more sunshine and rising temperatures through Friday and Saturday with highs eventually reaching the lower and middle 80s.
Another slight chance for showers returns next weekend.
