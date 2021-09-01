The last of the rain and breeziness from Ida move through our area today, with a brief round of storms possible. It all clears tonight, leading to comfortable weather and plenty of sunshine for the rest of the week.
Today starts with scattered rain and a strong breeze, gusting up to 20 mph at times. While much of the day will break into periods of showers and periods of sun, isolated storms could pop up toward the end of the day as the last of Ida moves out. High temperatures stay much cooler today, in the 70s to lower 80s. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the mountains until 2pm. Click here for alerts.
Tonight clears out and cools off, giving us a little taste of fall. Lows drop into the 60s area-wide.
Thursday and Friday bring plentiful sunshine, and comfortable temperatures near or just below average for this time of year, in the 70s and 80s. The sunshine lingers over the weekend with highs heating back up into the 80s to even near 90. Sunday could bring a few isolated mountain showers, with otherwise dry weather both days. Nights should stay comfortable in the 60s.
Labor Day Monday expect sunshine with hot temperatures in the middle 80s in the mountains to lower 90s in the Upstate. A great day to be outside to celebrate the unofficial end of summer.
