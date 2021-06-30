Rain chances increase for Thursday, especially in the mountains. Rain becomes widespread on Friday ahead of some beautiful, less muggy weather over the holiday weekend.
Expect mostly dry conditions tonight with lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Thursday will be hot and muggy with highs approaching 90 in the Upstate and mid 80s for the mountains. Storms will develop in the higher terrain toward mid-afternoon and linger into the evening. A few showers and storms could push into the Upstate overnight with heavy rain as the primary threat.
Friday will start with some showers, and end with some PM storms south of I85. Expect highs to be cooler because of the cloud cover and chance for rain. Afternoon temps will run in the 70s for most spots.
Friday night will be pleasant with lows in the 60s and clearing skies.
Saturday expect a breeze out of the north and pleasant summer temps! Highs will warm to 83 in the Upstate and 77 in the mountains under sunny skies.
Saturday night will be cool and clear for fireworks and cookouts! Expect lows to drop into the 50s and low 60s!
Sunday will bring sunny skies and highs in the 80s area-wide. A perfect day for the lake or pool! Dry conditions will prevail for fireworks and all your evening plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.