Our mini dry stretch of weather comes to an end, but only for a little while as showers return Thursday and Friday.
Thursday will be on the cloudy and mild side with highs in the 60s, with pop-up showers throughout the day. In other words, not a washout.
A line of heavier rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms will sweep through late Thursday night into Friday morning.
The rest of the day Friday will be cloudy and warm with leftover stray showers and highs in the middle 60s to near 70.
That will leave us dry, sunny and cooler for St. Patrick's Day weekend with highs in the low and mid 60s in the Upstate and middle 50s in the mountains.
That type of weather will continue into the first half of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.