After tornadoes and flooding on Tuesday, we’ll be looking ahead to more typical summer-style storms by Thursday into Friday. Heat cranks up back to the 90s in the Upstate toward this weekend.
Tonight will be mostly dry with lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. Thursday brings back afternoon showers and storms as a frontal boundary approaches, so watch for scattered downpours between 1-7PM. No severe weather is expected.
Friday brings another round of scattered showers and storms. Highs will warm to near 90 in the Upstate and mid 80s for the mountains.
Classic summer weather is in store this weekend with only isolated showers and storms for Saturday and Sunday.
Grace and Henri are the tropical systems to watch, but neither are expected to impact the Carolinas.
