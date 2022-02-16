Light showers and spotty drizzle will begin to develop overnight as temperatures cool and more moisture sweeps in on southeasterly winds. Be prepared for nuisance rain for the morning commute. Lows tonight will range from the low to mid 40s across the mountains, and upper 40s to low 50s upstate.
Grab an umbrella, because scattered showers will be a common sight throughout the day on Thursday. The wet weather will be more persistent for folks in the mountains, but you should expect a few intermittent showers upstate, too. Silver lining is, we will all get to enjoy some warm temperatures to go along with the rainier conditions. Highs in the upstate will climb close to 70 on Thursday, with low to mid 60s into North Carolina.
Rain will pick up in intensity on Thursday evening as a cold front sweeps in from the central United States. Heavier rains will begin around 8:00 PM along the Tennessee and Georgia lines, and will spill across the Upstate and eastern mountains by midnight. A few rumbles of thunder may be mixed in with the rain as well, and we'll be keeping a close eye on them of the isolated possibility of some severe weather. Chances for that are low for now, but keep it tuned to Fox Carolina for updates!
Rain will exit by daybreak Friday, and we'll enjoy increasing sunshine straight on into the weekend! Expect highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s Friday through Sunday upstate, and low to mid 50s across the mountains.
