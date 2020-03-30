Changes are coming to the forecast after such a beautiful Monday! Rain will move in Tuesday, and temps will struggle to warm out of the 50s! Better weather is on tap late week.
Tonight expect increasing clouds and cool conditions. Tuesday will start in the low 50s with mostly cloudy skies, then showers will slowly build in. Highs will only get into the low to upper 50s through the day with occasional rain. The most widespread rain is expected late afternoon into the evening, before tapering off Tuesday night.
Wednesday will be cooler and a bit breezy! Sunshine will emerge and highs will get back into the 60s for the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains.
Sunshine dominates through the week, with highs warming back to the low 70s toward the end of the week. Our next rain chance comes Sunday into Monday.
