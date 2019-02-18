Rain returns Tuesday and will stick around for the entire rest of the week/weekend along withe the possibility of winter weather in the mountains Tuesday night.
Tonight/Tuesday morning will be dry with increasing clouds and lows in the lower and middle 30s.
The rest of the day Tuesday will be cold and cloudy with highs in the middle 40s before rain moves in late in the afternoon.
It'll begin as spotty showers for the evening commute, but become widespread rain Tuesday night along with some freezing rain in the mountains.
A Winter Storm WATCH is in effect for Yancey, Mitchell and McDowell Counties Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon.
Rain will continue to be spread across the area throughout most of the day Wednesday as highs stay in the lower and middle 40s.
Thursday and Friday will at least see the return of milder air getting highs back into the 50s and 60s.
However, there will still be on and off rain both of those days to contend with.
Our last disturbance will push through Saturday and move out Sunday which will mean a couple more rounds of rain during the day Saturday and the final one Sunday morning.
Things dry up the rest of Sunday and Monday as temperatures stay mild to above average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.