Saturday's morning sunshine has given way to cloudy skies across the region this evening, and even some spotty light rain and drizzle. We'll hold in this pattern for much of the evening, before steadier rain rolls in ahead of a slow-moving cold front around midnight. Spreading across the mountains and then the Upstate overnight, rain will generally be light, but may pick up in intensity from time to time. Expect chilly lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Sunday's looking like a good day to get some indoor home projects done, or just kick back with some movies or a good book. Periods of rain will continue throughout the morning, along with a rather unpleasant chill. Temperatures will only manage to climb back into the 40s across the mountains, and barely 50 degrees in parts of the upstate. Steady rain will taper off to showers across the mountains by midday, but it will likely take until mid-afternoon to get the more persistent rain out of the upstate. All in all, expect a soggy, raw second half of the weekend.
Now for the good news! Sunday's rain will be it for the upcoming week! A prolong period of fair, and increasingly warm weather takes over on Monday, and looks to carry us through the first half of next weekend! Expect plenty of sunshine through that same stretch with highs moderating from the 50s and low 60s, to the upper 60s and low 70s by the second half of the week.
